Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Hydrogels Take Multiple Shapes

Materials: Gel sheets adopt 3-D forms in response to various stimuli

by Lauren K. Wolf
March 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A hydrogel sheet patterned with various types of polymers (indicated by colors in cartoon) takes different shapes in response to high pH and to high salt concentration.
A blue tube goes from a skinny and angular form to ribbed and to girthy but short forms in high pH and high salt concentration solutions, respectively.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A hydrogel sheet patterned with various types of polymers (indicated by colors in cartoon) takes different shapes in response to high pH and to high salt concentration.

How light or moisture triggers a plant to curl its leaves or release its seeds has long inspired scientists to strive toward soft synthetic materials that similarly shape-shift in response to the surrounding environment. Researchers envision such substances being used to trigger the activity of drug delivery or robotic devices.

Some experimental materials have already been synthesized that deform because of a change in a single parameter, such as temperature, but they can take only one of two shapes. Researchers have now taken the next step: They’ve programmed a polymer hydrogel to adopt multiple shapes in response to multiple triggers (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja400518c).

“We made a hydrogel take three shapes,” says the University of Toronto’s Eugenia Kumacheva, who led the team with Zhihong Nie of the University of Maryland, College Park. “But in general, with our method, we can make it take more.”

The work opens the door to more sophisticated shape-shifting materials than are now available.

To fabricate the shape-shifters, the team exposes a thin layer of gel made with one type of monomer to a solution containing another monomer as well as a cross-linker. The solution also holds a photoinitiator, a compound that jump-starts polymerization in response to light. After the gel absorbs these components, the team places a patterned mask over top of it and irradiates the assembly with ultraviolet light.

The researchers then rinse away unreacted reagents and repeat the process with a new mask and different monomers. The end result is a patterned hydrogel sheet with myriad microscopic patches that have different rigidities and swelling abilities.

When exposed to a high-pH solution, polymethacrylic acid-rich stripes on a hydrogel sheet swell, causing the entire film to curl into a long, thin tube. And at high salt concentrations, the team showed, poly(N-isopropylamide)-rich patches shrink, leading to a stubby, wide-bore tube.

Ryan C. Hayward, a polymer scientist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, said the work “demonstrates a route to patterning multiple different stimuli-responsive polymer networks within the same object.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chameleon inspires smart skin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronics take shape
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-folding electronics take shape

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE