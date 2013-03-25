Italy’s Italmatch Buys Phosphorus Businesses

Italmatch Chemicals has acquired two businesses from the bankrupt Dutch chemical maker Thermphos International. The deal includes a phosphonates plant in Newport, Wales, and a phosphorus chlorides facility in Frankfurt, Germany. Italmatch says the $100 million per year in added revenues will bring its sales to more than $325 million. The Italian firm adds that the purchase will help it become a global player in specialty chemicals for fuels, plastics, water, and detergents. Thermphos earlier sold its phosphorus pentasulfide business to ICL Performance Products.
