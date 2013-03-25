Lubrizol Invests Big In Specialty Polymer

Lubrizol plans to spend more than $400 million over the next four years to expand its business in chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, a niche polymer used to manufacture hot-water pipes and sprinkler systems. The first phase of the program includes previously announced CPVC projects in Texas and Thailand and a CPVC compounding plant in India. The second phase calls for more basic and compounded polymer capacity in the U.S., Thailand, and India. All told, the firm will add capacity for 170,000 metric tons per year of the polymer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter