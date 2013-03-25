NPS Regains Global Rights To Gattex

NPS Pharmaceuticals has regained worldwide rights to recombinant human parathyroid hormone 1-84 and to Gattex, a therapy for patients with short bowel syndrome, from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical. Takeda will receive NPS stock valued at $50 million and milestone payments over one year of up to $30 million. NPS had licensed rights to the compounds outside North America in 2004 and 2007, respectively, to Nycomed. Takeda acquired Nycomed in 2011.
