Materials

Stone Award To Dan Reger

by Linda Wang
March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Most Popular in Materials

Reger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Reger
Photo of Daniel Reger
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Reger

Daniel L. Reger, Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2011 Charles H. Stone Award sponsored by the ACS Charlotte/Piedmont Section. The award is given every two years to the most outstanding chemist in the southeastern U.S. Reger received the award during a meeting of the section in October 2012.

Reger’s research is in synthetic inorganic chemistry. He has studied the properties of alkylmetal complexes, including β-elimination and alkyl isomerization reactions. He developed the chemistry of poly(pyrazolyl)borate and poly(pyrazolyl)methane ligands. These ligands have been used to prepare and study spin crossover complexes and dinuclear metallacycles that show strong antiferromagnetic properties.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

