Stone Award To Dan Reger

Daniel L. Reger, Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2011 Charles H. Stone Award sponsored by the ACS Charlotte/Piedmont Section. The award is given every two years to the most outstanding chemist in the southeastern U.S. Reger received the award during a meeting of the section in October 2012.
Reger’s research is in synthetic inorganic chemistry. He has studied the properties of alkylmetal complexes, including β-elimination and alkyl isomerization reactions. He developed the chemistry of poly(pyrazolyl)borate and poly(pyrazolyl)methane ligands. These ligands have been used to prepare and study spin crossover complexes and dinuclear metallacycles that show strong antiferromagnetic properties.
