2012–13 Project SEED College Scholarships

The American Chemical Society Committee on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2012–13 college scholarships. Most of the recipients, who were selected from participants in ACS’s Project SEED research program, receive one-year nonrenewable scholarships of up to $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during their freshman year of college. Three scholarships are available for an additional three years of college. The 32 scholarships for the 2012–13 academic year, which have a total value of $160,000, were funded by private corporations and individual donors.
Project SEED is ACS’s summer research program that enables economically disadvantaged high school students to conduct hands-on research. For more information, visit www.acs.org/projectseed.
