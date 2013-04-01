Nuclear Retirement Anxiety
As nuclear power plants age, concerns grow over financing, complexity, and safety of decommissioning
April 1, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 13
Major chemical firms are on the prowl for companies that will jump-start their transformation strategies
To reduce electronic waste, a diverse team of engineers searches for new materials, training a savvy workforce along the way
An unintended route to magnetism may lead to thermal cancer treatment
New regulatory tools may accelerate the approval process for facility antiterrorism plans
Mice engineered to produce the disease-related peptide amyloid-beta have more breakage in their nerve cell DNA than do nonengineered mice