09113-cover-RanchoSecocxd.jpg
09113-cover-RanchoSecocxd.jpg
April 1, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 13

As nuclear power plants age, concerns grow over financing, complexity, and safety of decommissioning

Volume 91 | Issue 13
Nuclear Power

Nuclear Retirement Anxiety

As nuclear power plants age, concerns grow over financing, complexity, and safety of decommissioning

Specialties Are In The Crosshairs As Chemical Firms Turn To Acquisitions To Piece Together New Businesses

Major chemical firms are on the prowl for companies that will jump-start their transformation strategies

Toward Sustainable Electronics

To reduce electronic waste, a diverse team of engineers searches for new materials, training a savvy workforce along the way

  • Materials

    The Mystery Of Hot Gold Nanoparticles

    An unintended route to magnetism may lead to thermal cancer treatment

  • Business

    Transition: BioReliance Settles In With Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC Division

  • Safety

    Streamlining Chemical Security

    New regulatory tools may accelerate the approval process for facility antiterrorism plans

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

DNA Damage Linked To Alzheimer’s

Mice engineered to produce the disease-related peptide amyloid-beta have more breakage in their nerve cell DNA than do nonengineered mice

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

