2013 Central Regional Meeting

CERM 2013 At A Glance Dates: May 15–17 Location: Central Michigan University Information Contacts: Phil Squattrito, general chair, p.squattrito@cmich.edu; Beverly Johnson, ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions, b_johnson@acs.org Website: 2013cerm.sites.acs.org

The 44th Central Regional Meeting (CERM 2013), hosted by the Midland Section of the American Chemical Society, will be held on Wednesday, May 15, through Friday, May 17, at Central Michigan University, in Mount Pleasant. The theme of the meeting is “Building Blocks for a Sustainable World.” Major sponsors include Central Michigan University, Dow Chemical, and Dow Corning.

For evolving information about the meeting, including registration and lodging information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details on events as they become available, visit the CERM 2013 website at 2013cerm.sites.acs.org.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Leaders from industry and academia will present plenary addresses on global sustainability from 11 AM to noon on Wednesday and Thursday and from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Friday. Martine Vermeulen, who retired from Dow Corning as global manager of product safety and regulatory compliance, will speak on sustainability efforts in Europe. Mark E. Jones, Dow Chemical executive external strategy and communications fellow, will discuss sustainable decision making. And Kishor M. Wasan, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of British Columbia, will speak about the development of pharmaceuticals for treating neglected global diseases.

Technical program highlights include a special symposium sponsored by Dow Corning on Thursday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the discovery of organosilicon compounds and the 70th anniversary of the company. The daylong symposium will feature 10 invited talks on topics as diverse as soft materials and silicon-based electronics. Speakers from industry will also discuss real-world applications of a variety of silicon-containing chemicals. Speakers include Khalil Amine, Argonne National Laboratory; Paul Chirik, Princeton University; Jim Falender, Central Michigan University; Mark Loboda, Dow Corning; Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University; and George S. Nolas, University of South Florida.

Central Michigan University [+]Enlarge Credit: Phil Squattrito/Central Michigan U

Other scheduled symposia and technical sessions include the following: “Advances in Nanostructured Functional Materials,” “Advances in Teaching College Chemistry,” “Advances in Teaching K–12 Chemistry,” “Biobased Materials,” “Biomedical Polymers in Regenerative Medicine,” “Chemical Processes in the Fermented and/or Distilled Beverage Industry,” “Chemistry & Global Health: Combating Neglected Diseases,” “Combinatorial Technologies,” “Computational Methods Applied to Materials, Structural Biology & Drug Design,” “Dendrimers & Hyperbranched Polymers,” “Electrochemistry & Related Technology for Energy & Environmental Applications,” “Green Chemistry,” “Material Characterization Using Spectroscopy & Imaging,” “Photonics for Energy,” “Polymer Degradation, Flammability & Combustion,” “Polymer-Based Nanomaterials/Nanocomposites,” “Raman Spectroscopy: Moving Out of the Lab & into the Field & Clinic,” “Reexamining Water Fluoridation,” “Resources for Start-up, Small & Growing Businesses,” “Sustainability: Philosophical & Technical Perspectives,” “True Stories of Success from Entrepreneurs,” and “Undergraduate Research.” General oral and poster sessions will also be included in the program.

Exposition. Exhibitors will include major instrument manufacturers, chemical and lab supply purveyors, software and technology vendors, ACS technical divisions, and academic institutions. The exposition will be open from noon on Wednesday through 5 PM Friday. The official kickoff on Wednesday will feature a mixer from 5 to 7 PM as well as the first poster session.

Special events. A social outing featuring billiards and bowling is planned for Wednesday night to bring together undergraduate students from different ACS student chapters. The event is free for undergraduates, and advance registration is not required.

On Thursday, a boxed lunch will be provided to all registrants during the second poster session, which will run from noon to 1:30 PM. An ice cream social with ACS governance will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday.

Three art and history exhibits will be on display throughout the meeting in the Park Library and Clarke Historical Library. “Images of the Dow Chemical Company from the Brush of Arthur Knighton-Hammond” is a commissioned series of paintings depicting the early years of the Dow plant in Midland. “Drilling for Brine: The Dow Chemical Plant in Mount Pleasant 1903–30” is a photographic study of operations at the site. “The History of the Midland Section of the American Chemical Society” features materials from the section’s founding in 1919 to the present. On Thursday, there will be a reception with complementary refreshments from 5:30 to 7 PM. This is not a ticketed event, although advance registration is requested via the main meeting registration form.

The awards banquet is a ticketed event on Thursday night. It will feature the presentation of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Mary Kirchhoff, director of the ACS Education Division and the featured speaker, will give a presentation on “Chemistry Education: Is It Sustainable?”

The Friday morning poster session will highlight undergraduate research. After the conclusion of the technical program on Friday, a brewery tour and dinner will be offered at 5 PM. Tickets are required.

Workshops. ACS career workshops will take place on Wednesday. From 8 AM to noon, “Finding your Pathway” will explore different options for career objectives in chemistry. From 1:30 to 5 PM, “Résumé Reviews/Individualized Career Assistance” will give participants the opportunity to meet one-on-one with ACS staff and trained member volunteers to have their résumés critiqued and receive specific career advice. Workshops are free, but registration is required.

Dining. Many local restaurants are located near campus. Please visit mtpleasantwow.com for listings. Campus dining options will also be available. More information can be found by following the “Campus Lodging” link on the meeting website.

Travel & Lodging. Mount Pleasant is located in the middle of the lower peninsula of Michigan, about three hours northwest of Detroit by car. The closest airports are Midland/Bay City/Saginaw (MBS) and Lansing (LAN), both approximately one hour away by car. Conference rates are available from several local hotels, and attendees have the option of staying in campus housing. More information on lodging can be found under “Accommodations” on the meeting website.