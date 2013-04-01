Ashland Scholars

Ashland is a leading global company that provides specialty chemicals, technologies, and expertise to customers worldwide.
Ashley Aiken is a graduate of Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington, Del. She conducted research titled “Preparation of Block Copolymer Thin Films: Combining Spin Coating and Interferometry” under Thomas H. Epps III at the University of Delaware. Aiken is majoring in biochemistry and forensic science at the university.
Ashley Teow graduated from Sylvania Southview High School in Ohio. She conducted research under the guidance of Jared Anderson at the University of Toledo titled “The Use of Headspace Solid-Phase Microextraction with On-Fiber Derivatization Coupled to Gas Chromatography To Improve the Chromatographic Resolution of Chiral Compounds.” She is majoring in chemistry at the University of Toledo.
