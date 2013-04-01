Advertisement

Environment

Bayer Scholars

April 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 13
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Billy Aguinaga
Aguinaga
Photo of Billy Aguinaga
The Bayer Foundation has been a major donor for Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.

Credit: Courtesy of Bishoy Fanous
Fanous
Photo of Bishoy Fanous
[+]Enlarge
Youssef
Photo of Mina Youssef
Billy Aguinaga is a graduate of Union City High School in New Jersey. He conducted research titled “Change in Peptide’s Secondary Structure Serves as Copper Sensor” under James W. Canary at New York University. He is majoring in chemistry at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Bishoy Fanous is a graduate of Bayonne High School in New Jersey. Fanous conducted research titled “Coated versus Uncoated: Characterization of Pharmaceutical Blends” under the guidance of Marie Aloia at New Jersey Institute of Technology. Fanous is majoring in chemistry at the College of New Jersey.

Mina Youssef graduated from New Brunswick High School in New Jersey. He conducted research under the guidance of David M. Ribnicky at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, titled “Measuring the Effects of Food Matrices on the Bioaccessibility of Antidiabetic Botanicals Using the TNO Gastrointestinal Model.” He is majoring in chemistry at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

