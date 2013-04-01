Bayer Scholars

The Bayer Foundation has been a major donor for Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.
Billy Aguinaga is a graduate of Union City High School in New Jersey. He conducted research titled “Change in Peptide’s Secondary Structure Serves as Copper Sensor” under James W. Canary at New York University. He is majoring in chemistry at Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Bishoy Fanous is a graduate of Bayonne High School in New Jersey. Fanous conducted research titled “Coated versus Uncoated: Characterization of Pharmaceutical Blends” under the guidance of Marie Aloia at New Jersey Institute of Technology. Fanous is majoring in chemistry at the College of New Jersey.
Mina Youssef graduated from New Brunswick High School in New Jersey. He conducted research under the guidance of David M. Ribnicky at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, titled “Measuring the Effects of Food Matrices on the Bioaccessibility of Antidiabetic Botanicals Using the TNO Gastrointestinal Model.” He is majoring in chemistry at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter