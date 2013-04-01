Advertisement

April 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 13
Indorama Ventures has picked its existing site in Decatur, Ala., to build a 540,000-metric-ton-per-year polyethylene terephthalate plant. The facility, plans for which were announced last November, will cost $190 million and open in late 2015, the firm says.

Invista has acquired Ashburn Hill Corp., a producer of fire-resistant clothing used by firefighters, miners, and oil-field workers. With the transaction, Invista will get a manufacturing site in Angleton, Texas.

Dow Chemical will develop and commercialize drinking water filtration systems using nonwoven fiber technology from the Finnish firm Ahlstrom. The fibers enable a high water flow rate, don’t require pumps or power of any kind, and remove virtually all microorganisms Dow says.

Myriant, a manufacturer of biobased succinic acid, has partnered with Turkey’s Bayegan Group to commercialize succinic acid across the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa. The two firms are also negotiating a joint venture to build a succinic acid plant in Turkey.

Biogen Idec has won FDA approval for Tecfidera, a new oral treatment for multiple sclerosis. The drug, known generically as dimethyl fumarate, joins Gilenya from Novartis and Aubagio from Sanofi as new oral MS treatments to be approved in recent years.

GlaxoSmithKline will work with Texas A&M University to build a $91 million influenza vaccine plant in Bryan-College Station, Texas. To be built with funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority, the facility will use cell-culture manufacturing rather than the current technique based on chicken eggs.

Astellas Pharma in Japan has entered two collaborative research agreements in the neglected tropical diseases area. It will work with both Nagasaki University and Tokyo Institute of Technology to discover drugs for treating dengue fever.

Oncodesign and Sanofi have signed a second R&D deal around kinase targets. Oncodesign will use its Nanocyclix chemical macrocyclization technology to design and synthesize kinase inhibitors involved in tissue protection and repair.

Ziopharm Oncology reduce its staff by an undisclosed amount after the failure of its cancer treatment palifosfamide in a Phase III clinical trial. The firm, based in Boston and New York City, says it will now focus on its synthetic biology program.

