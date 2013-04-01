The Ciba Foundation, through the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars Endowment, offers first-year SEED scholarship recipients scholarships for the next three years of their chemical science degree programs.
The recipients for this year are Niecia Flikweert, who is majoring in biochemistry at Calvin College, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Si Li, who is majoring in chemistry at Boston University; and Marc Mankarious, who is majoring in chemistry at Rutgers University, Newark.
