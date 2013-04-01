Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Coaxing Saturated Aldehydes And Ketones To React In An Unexpected Manner

Photoredox catalysis and organocatalysis join forces to connect saturated aldehydes or ketones with aryl cyanides at a spot once deemed inert

by Bethany Halford
April 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

When chemists pick out reactive hot spots on aldehydes and ketones, they generally focus on the electrophilic carbonyl carbon or the α-carbon next door. The α-carbon can easily shed a proton and become nucleophilic thanks to its relationship with the carbonyl. Such neighborliness doesn’t typically extend to the β-carbon just one atom further along, which generally is regarded as being too unreactive in saturated systems. To do anything at the β-position, most chemists aim to install a double bond between it and the α-carbon. David W. C. MacMillan and his team at Princeton University have now found a way to directly arylate the β-position of saturated aldehydes and ketones, opening up an easy path to more elaborate molecules (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1232993). The chemists use an iridium-based photoredox catalyst in combination with an organocatalyst containing an amine. The latter forms an enamine with the aldehyde or ketone, which then reacts with the photoredox catalyst to generate a radical. This species reacts with a cyano aryl group, which then eliminates cyanide. Hydrolysis of the amine catalyst finally generates a β-arylated aldehyde or ketone product. MacMillan’s group demonstrated the versatility of the reaction by using a broad range of aldehydes, ketones, and aryl groups (one shown).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE