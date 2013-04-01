Fosbinder Scholars

The estate of Elizabeth Ernst Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russell J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in his name for college scholarships for Project SEED graduates.
Emad Miqbel is a graduate of Union City High School in New Jersey. Miqbel worked under the guidance of Howard A. Stone at Princeton University on research titled “The Front Instability during Wound Healing.” Miqbel is majoring in chemistry at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.
Biak Chin Par graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis. Par conducted research at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis under the mentorship of Bruce D. Ray. Par’s research is titled “Structural NMR of Hen Egg White Ovomucoid, a Glycosylated Kazal Family Serine Proteinase Inhibitor.” Par is majoring in chemistry at the university.
