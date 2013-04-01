Fracking Study Reviewers Chosen

A panel of scientists from academic institutions, the private sector, and federal agencies will peer-review results of an EPA study on potential effects of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on drinking water. Fracking is a technique used to extract natural gas and oil from shale. EPA last week announced the names of the 31 experts who will be on the panel, which is part of the agency’s Science Advisory Board. The agency has been under pressure from Republicans in the House of Representatives, many of whom say EPA’s study is unnecessary, to include on the panel experts working in fracking operations. EPA said the selected panelists, who meet conflict-of-interest standards, have expertise in petroleum and natural gas engineering and well drilling, hydrology, geology, groundwater chemistry, toxicology and biology, statistics, civil engineering, and treatment of wastewater and drinking water. The agency said it will ask the panel to seek input from scientists working in fracking operations.