Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Golden Ring With Aesthetic Appeal

Uniquely structured molecular gold-carbon complex could lead to improved organic group transfer reagents for catalysis

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This metallacarbyne complex could provide clues for creating new catalysts.
A carbon-gold tetramer for transferring carbyne units to metal catalysts.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This metallacarbyne complex could provide clues for creating new catalysts.

Metal-oxygen-metal linkages in organometallic complexes underpin many applications in heterogeneous catalysis and in electro-optical and magnetic applications. But little is known about less common metal-carbon-metal linkages and the role they might play in catalysis and electronics. In a bid to learn more, Anthony F. Hill and coworkers at Australian National University have been exploring the synthesis of metallacarbyne complexes of the type LnM≡C–M´L´n, where M represents different metals and L various ligands. They have now discovered that the reaction between a W≡C–Sn version of the complex and a gold reagent leads to an unprecedented tetrameric gold-carbon ring (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja400128h). Hill says making the Au4C4 ring complex (shown) is very much a case of aesthetic appeal, as he doesn’t anticipate that the complex will have any direct application to catalysis or any interesting photophysical properties. However, monomeric versions of the gold carbyne might serve to expedite transfer of carbido groups from tin to palladium in a catalytic manner. “A long way down the line, it will be interesting to see if these carbyne complexes do indeed have a role to play in molecular electronics,” he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tying knots in a molecular string
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold Doubles Down To Couple Alkynes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbenes Take On A New Dimension

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE