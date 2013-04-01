Who Is Guiding Federal Science?

The situation in the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space & Technology is even worse than Alexandru Balaban reports in his letter to the editor (C&EN, Jan. 28, page 2). Not only do we have Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), “a climate-change skeptic,” as the committee chair, but Smith appointed Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.) as a member of the committee. Broun has stated, “All that stuff I was taught about evolution and embryology and Big Bang theory, all that is lies straight from the pit of hell.” This is just who we need guiding and funding our federal government’s scientific enterprise.
Mark N. Goltz
Dayton, Ohio
