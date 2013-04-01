JSR Invests In Biomedical Supplies

JSR will spend $48 million to acquire a 34% stake in Medical & Biological Laboratories, a Tokyo-based supplier of diagnostics products. The move is part of the Japanese chemical maker’s strategy to become a supplier of life sciences materials. With $70 million in annual sales, MBL offers products used in disease diagnosis, cancer treatment, antibody drugs, and cell therapy. The two companies will collaborate to develop latex bead reagents and tools for epigenetic drug development.
