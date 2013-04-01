Lundbeck And Otsuka In Alzheimer’s Pact

Denmark’s Lundbeck and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, a Japanese drugmaker, have entered a licensing agreement involving Lundbeck’s Lu AE58054, a selective 5HT6 receptor antagonist, which is being developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Under the deal, Lundbeck grants Otsuka codevelopment and co-commercialization rights for Lu AE58054 in North America, Europe, and East Asia, including Japan. Otsuka will pay $150 million up front and as much as $675 million in milestone payments. The companies plan to launch Phase II clinical trials later this year.
