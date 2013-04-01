Mexichem Will Buy A PolyOne Business

Plastics formulator PolyOne has agreed to sell its polyvinyl chloride dispersion, blending, and suspension resins operations to Mexican PVC and fluorochemicals maker Mexichem for $250 million. The PolyOne unit generated $147 million in revenues in 2012. The sale marks PolyOne’s exit from making PVC resin. The company earlier sold PVC- and chlorine-related assets to Occidental Chemical and Olin. PolyOne has been trying to focus on specialty polymer compounds. Last November, it agreed to buy rival Spartech for $393 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter