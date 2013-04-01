Sanofi Boosts Role In Contract Production

Sanofi and Transgene will jointly invest $13 million to build an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) facility at a site in the Lyon-Gerland area of France, operated by Sanofi’s Genzyme subsidiary. Sanofi will supply Transgene with clinical- and commercial-scale batches of API for Transgene’s immunotherapy products, including its MVA therapeutic vaccines, under a new contract manufacturing agreement. The facility will be owned by Sanofi. Separately, Sanofi will manufacture protein-extract-based APIs for DBV Technologies’ Viaskin allergy treatment at its plant in Aramon, France.
