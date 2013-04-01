Sapphire Signs Deal For ‘Green’ Crude

Sapphire Energy, a developer of an algae-derived “green” crude oil, has signed a deal to supply oil produced at its Green Crude Farm in Columbus, N.M., to Tesoro Refining & Marketing, operator of seven oil refineries in the western U.S. Sapphire says it recently began continuous cultivation and oil production at the site using a new technology that converts wet algae to crude oil, bypassing a drying step.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter