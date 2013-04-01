Shire To Purchase SARcode Bioscience

Ireland’s Shire will pay $160 million to acquire SARcode Bioscience, a privately owned ophthalmic drug firm based in Brisbane, Calif. The acquisition will give Shire the dry eye disease agent Lifitegrast, which is in Phase III clinical development. The drug is a small-molecule integrin antagonist designed to block a target in the chronic dry eye inflammation cycle. Shire hopes to launch Lifitegrast in the U.S. as early as 2016. Shire may make additional payments to SARcode shareholders.
