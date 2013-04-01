Ullyot Scholar

Glenn E. Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. His wife, Barbara, had a management career at ACS.
Vincent Li is a graduate of Galileo Academy of Science & Technology in San Francisco. He conducted research under the guidance of James Schnable at the University of California, Berkeley, titled “Characterization of Unannotated Synthetically Conserved Gene Fragments in the Grasses.” He is majoring in chemistry at Middlebury College in Vermont.
