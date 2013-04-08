Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Aerating Soil Yields Cleaner Air

Higher oxygen concentrations reduce agricultural emissions of nitrogen oxides, suggesting soil aeration can help protect the atmosphere

by Jyllian Kemsley
April 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Aerating soil could become a key strategy for reducing agricultural emissions of atmosphere-damaging nitrogen oxides, according to a research team led by William R. Horwath of the University of California, Davis (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1219993110). Nitric oxide (NO) leads to health-harming ground-level ozone, and nitrous oxide (N2O) is a greenhouse gas. Nitrogen-based fertilizers are a major source of atmospheric NO and N2O, which are produced primarily through microbial activity. Horwath and colleagues studied production of the compounds from three soil types fertilized with urea or ammonium sulfate under different oxygen concentrations. They found that lower oxygen levels yield more NO and N2O, the opposite of what researchers previously believed on the basis of indirect measures of oxygen availability. Urea fertilizer in particular produces more NO and N2O. The results indicate that fertilizer choice and agricultural practices to promote soil aeration could help reduce emissions of the pollutants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE