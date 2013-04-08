Advertisement

09114-cover1-stangjacscxd.jpg
April 8, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 14

Priestley Medalist Peter J. Stang emerged from adversity to catalyze advances in chemistry and serve as one of the field’s leading statesmen

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 14
People

Chemistry Aficionado And Lifelong Learner

Priestley Medalist Peter J. Stang emerged from adversity to catalyze advances in chemistry and serve as one of the field’s leading statesmen

Risking It In Russia

Stories of shadowy government activity are not enough to prevent chemical firms from investing in a growing market

Bringing Ancient Proteins To Life

Scientists resurrect long-gone cellular workhorses to study evolution and engineer new versions of proteins

  • Agriculture

    Engineered Apples Near Approval

    Fruit with nonbrowning genes may get green light in U.S.

  • Physical Chemistry

    New Heights In Astrochemistry

    Chilean telescope could transform what we know about chemistry of planets, stars, and the universe

  • Business

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Ponders Growth Options

    Analytical instrument maker invests more in R&D but keeps an eye on acquisition targets

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Engineered Tissue On A String

Cell-filled fibers can be woven into three-dimensional structures for therapeutic applications

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Playing With Proteins, Gummy Self-Portraits

 

