Chemistry Aficionado And Lifelong Learner
Priestley Medalist Peter J. Stang emerged from adversity to catalyze advances in chemistry and serve as one of the field’s leading statesmen
April 8, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 14
Priestley Medalist Peter J. Stang emerged from adversity to catalyze advances in chemistry and serve as one of the field’s leading statesmen
Cover image:
Credit:
Priestley Medalist Peter J. Stang emerged from adversity to catalyze advances in chemistry and serve as one of the field’s leading statesmen
Stories of shadowy government activity are not enough to prevent chemical firms from investing in a growing market
Scientists resurrect long-gone cellular workhorses to study evolution and engineer new versions of proteins
Fruit with nonbrowning genes may get green light in U.S.
Chilean telescope could transform what we know about chemistry of planets, stars, and the universe
Analytical instrument maker invests more in R&D but keeps an eye on acquisition targets
Cell-filled fibers can be woven into three-dimensional structures for therapeutic applications