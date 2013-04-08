Another Terminal Expansion Planned

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners is investing $58 million to expand its liquids terminal in Geismar, La. The company says the investment is meant to support Methanex’ relocation of a methanol plant from Chile to Geismar. Both the relocation and the expansion are expected to be complete by the end of next year. “The abundance of attractively priced domestic natural gas has led to a resurgence in the chemical and manufacturing industries,” says Kinder Morgan Terminals President John W. Schlosser. Last month, Mitsui and Katoen Natie announced investments totaling $300 million in U.S. chemical terminals.
