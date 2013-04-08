Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Archaea Feed On Perchlorate

Microbiology: Chemistry discovery could be a clue to how life evolved on early Earth

by Jyllian Kemsley
April 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted From Science
Proposed perchlorate and sulfide chemistry in A. fulgidus.
An image with a reaction scheme to show how perchlorate and chlorate reductase enzymes and sulfur compound reductase enzymes help A. fulgidus consume perchlorate and chlorate.
Credit: Adapted From Science
Proposed perchlorate and sulfide chemistry in A. fulgidus.

Microbes of the archaea group have been found to feed on perchlorate (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1233957). The findings demonstrate that biological breakdown of perchlorate (ClO4) into chloride is more widespread than previously realized. Similar microbes may have helped create oxidizing conditions for life on a young Earth before the rise of photosynthesis.

Most of the perchlorate in today’s environment comes from manufacturing and use of perchlorate compounds for rocket fuel. But perchlorate also forms naturally in the atmosphere, through processes such as lightning interacting with sea salt aerosols or reactions between ozone and chloride compounds. Several species of bacteria are known to enzymatically reduce perchlorate and chlorate (ClO3)—together called “(per)chlorate”—to O2 and Cl.

In the new work, a research team led by microbiology graduate student Martin G. Liebensteiner and professor Alfons J. M. Stams of Wageningen University, in the Netherlands, found that Archaeoglobus fulgidus, an anaerobic archaea species that lives at high temperatures, also reduces (per)chlorate.

A. fulgidus enzymatically reduces (per)chlorate to chlorite (ClO2). Chlorite then reacts abiotically with sulfide to produce Cl and oxidized sulfur compounds. A. fulgidus can then enzymatically recycle the oxidized sulfur compounds back to sulfide, deriving energy from the process, Liebensteiner says.

Finding perchlorate-reduction enzymes in archaea as well as bacteria, and especially in a species like A. fulgidus that grows in conditions resembling early Earth, indicates that ancient microbes may have fed on perchlorate in the atmosphere and released oxidative compounds on a preoxygenated Earth.

“It ties the early use of (per)chlorate for microbial metabolism to the emergence of life adapted to more oxidizing conditions,” says Samuel Kounaves, a chemistry professor at Tufts University.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new way to make abiotic methane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient Rocks Suggest Meteorites Brought Life’s Phosphorus To Earth
Nonphotosynthetic Bacteria Produce Environmental Superoxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE