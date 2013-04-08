AstraZeneca Buys AlphaCore Pharma

MedImmune, AstraZeneca’s biologics drug unit, has acquired AlphaCore Pharma, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based biotech company that is developing ACP-501, a recombinant human lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase enzyme, as a cholesterol management agent. Several AlphaCore scientists were part of the team that discovered the Pfizer cholesterol drug Lipitor. The deal is AstraZeneca’s first acquisition since new CEO Pascal Soriot laid out a revamp plan for the company last month.
