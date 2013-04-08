Clariant Gets Bayer Silver Ink Technology

Clariant has acquired Bayer’s nanosilver ink technology, including all patents, know-how, and materials. Nanosilver inks can be printed on glass or plastics to make circuit boards, radio-frequency identification tags, and photovoltaic panels. The Swiss firm says the purchase strengthens its portfolio of materials for the electronics and energy markets while marking its entry into materials for printed electronics.
