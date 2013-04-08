Instrument Makers, Universities Link

Agilent Technologies and South Korea’s Chungnam National University plan to establish the Asia Glycomics Education Center to help further the study of complex sugars. Agilent will equip the center with a quadrupole time-of-flight HPLC/MS system. The two have collaborated since 2011. Separately, Thermo Fisher Scientific and England’s University of Birmingham will join to accelerate research in high-resolution accurate mass and triple-quadrupole LC/MS for life sciences applications.
