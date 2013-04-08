Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

You Be The Intel Judge

April 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

American Chemical Society members should be aware of the value of judging at the world’s most prestigious science fair competition: the annual Intel International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF). Each spring, hundreds of affiliated science fairs send their best student projects to the Intel ISEF to be evaluated by expert judges. For many students, this is the first time they have the opportunity to present their work to professional scientists and engineers.

I cannot overstate the importance of this experience for students during the formative stages of their academic career. These projects display the students’ first individual attempts to do science and engineering research and to take ownership of the results of their efforts. There are many inspiring stories of students who developed breakthrough technologies, including an early detection method for pancreatic cancer that was entered last year. The projects provide a compelling reason to volunteer to be a judge and provide professional evaluation of student projects. Almost everyone who participates leaves more optimistic about the future of science and technology and the critical role they can play in helping to nurture these outstanding young investigators.

I cordially invite you to be a Grand Awards judge at the 2013 Intel ISEF, which will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center. We need more professional chemists and chemical engineers to volunteer for this rewarding activity. Judging starts the afternoon of May 14 and continues through May 15. There are 17 categories of competition, most of which involve chemistry and chemical engineering. Intel ISEF is supported by more than 70 organizations, including ACS, and is a program of the Society for Science & the Public, whose own competitions were an early experience for several Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients.

You can register to become an Intel ISEF judge at http://apps2.societyforscience.org/isef/judging. As President Barack Obama has said, “We need to teach kids it’s not just the winner of the Super Bowl who deserves to be celebrated, but the winner of the science fair.” The Intel ISEF is a wonderful opportunity for ACS members to contribute to this mission!

Bill Glaunsinger
2013 Intel ISEF Judging Chair, Arizona State University

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award
Chemists among early-career honorees
President Honors Early-Career Scientists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE