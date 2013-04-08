Lilly Considers Insulin Expansion

Eli Lilly & Co. is evaluating a $180 million investment in its insulin manufacturing operations in Indianapolis. By March 2014, the firm intends to increase its active ingredient capacity by boosting productivity. It also will add a second insulin-cartridge filling line by 2016. The plan is on top of a $140 million expansion that the firm announced in late 2012. Lilly expects the new expansion to require about 170 construction workers and eventually 175 full-time technicians, scientists, and engineers. The company is considering other projects totaling about $80 million, including a $40 million product inspection center.
