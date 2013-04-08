Merck, Ra Team Up For Cyclomimetics

Merck & Co. and Ra Pharmaceuticals have entered a collaboration to develop Cyclomimetics, a class of compounds having the diversity and specificity of antibodies while retaining attributes of small-molecule drugs. Under the agreement, Ra will use its Extreme Diversity platform to develop Cyclomimetic candidates for protein targets in multiple therapeutic areas. Ra is eligible to receive up to $200 million, including unspecified up-front payments, research funding, and milestones.
