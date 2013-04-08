Mitsui Buys Heraeus Dental Business

Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals has reached an agreement to purchase the dental materials business of the German metal chemistry specialist Heraeus for $576 million. The business, which had sales of $453 million last year, will give Mitsui a global platform to expand its Japan-based dental materials operations. The Japanese firm says the dental materials market is shifting from precious metals to materials such as resins, where it has been successful. The Heraeus dental business has 1,400 employees worldwide and will continue to maintain its headquarters in Hanau, Germany.
