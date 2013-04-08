Perstorp Catalysts Go To Johnson Matthey

British catalyst maker Johnson Matthey has acquired the Formox formaldehyde catalyst business from Sweden’s Perstorp for about $160 million. The business, which makes and recycles metal oxide catalysts that convert methanol into formaldehyde, had sales last year of about $75 million. Johnson Matthey says the purchase enhances its supply of technology for syngas and other chemical processes. It also sees use for Formox’ selective oxidation catalysis technology in other areas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter