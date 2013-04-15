Ambrx, Astellas Eye Conjugate Drugs

California-based Ambrx and Japan’s Astellas Pharma are joining to discover and develop antibody-drug conjugates for oncology. Ambrx will receive an up-front payment of $15 million from Astellas and could get up to $285 million in milestone payments. Ambrx creates ADCs using site-specific conjugation technology that allows the attachment of anticancer compounds to specific points on an antibody. It also has partnerships with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly & Co., and other firms.
