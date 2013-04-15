Guarded Optimism For Instruments

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09115-cover1-intro2cxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09115-cover1-intro2cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 15, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 15

Despite headwinds, scientific instrumentation executives expect an uptick in sales this year

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Guarded Optimism For Instruments

Despite headwinds, scientific instrumentation executives expect an uptick in sales this year

Large Wafers And Extreme Light

The microchip industry is preparing for two big production technology shifts

Start-Up Hurdles

As they apply their expertise in the chemical sciences, women wrestle with obstacles to entrepreneurship

  • Green Chemistry

    Reducing Environmental Impact Of Organic Synthesis

    ACS Meeting News: Running common reactions in aqueous micelle solutions makes them significantly greener

  • Policy

    A Back Channel For Big Companies?

    Watchdog groups say Small Business Administration actually carries big industry message on chemical assessments

  • Materials

    Developing Superatom Science

    Intriguing, discrete species with atom-mimicking properties may lead to new catalysts or materials

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Green Coffee Extract Has Health Benefits

ACS Meeting News: Chlorogenic acids from unroasted coffee beans promote weight loss, improve glucose tolerance

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Mosh Pit Physics, Chemistry Of The Bar

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT