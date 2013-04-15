COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Bruker launched two liquid chromatography/triple-quadrupole mass spectrometry (LC-TQ) systems last fall—the high-performance EVOQ Qube and the high-sensitivity EVOQ Elite—but the instruments made their first Pittcon appearance at this year’s show. The new series “delivers major advances in robustness, ease of method development, and productivity,” the company says. Innovations in the EVOQ systems include heated-electrospray technology to preserve and ionize thermally fragile molecules with high sensitivity; an atmospheric pressure ionization source that aids quantitative analysis of difficult samples; a proprietary quadrupole design that maximizes sensitivity; and a software system that reduces quantitative analysis errors.
