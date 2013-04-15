Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Taminco has updated its filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of stock. The amines specialist will price its shares between $18.00 and $20.00. The firm now hopes to raise up to $363 million, up from an earlier estimate of $250 million.

Saudi Basic Industries and MIT have signed an agreement encompassing joint research in areas such as new materials and the manufacture of chemicals from unconventional feedstocks. The Saudi firm already has partnerships with Cambridge University, ETH Zurich, and the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics.

Arkema has acquired a 25% stake in Ihsedu Agrochem, a subsidiary of the Indian castor oil producer Jayant Agro. Arkema says the investment will help it secure a supply of castor oil as a raw material for the biobased engineering polymers nylon 10 and 11.

Zoltek, a St. Louis-based maker of carbon fibers, has amended agreements with top executives to allow faster vesting of stock options should a change of control take place at the firm. Zoltek has been under attack by Quinpario Partners, a private equity firm headed by former Solutia CEO Jeffry N. Quinn. Quinpario has a 10% stake in Zoltek.

Ferro has hired Capgemini to provide technology services. The agreement will save $30 million in 2013 and $70 million in 2014, Ferro says. The firm, which is fending off a hostile bid from plastics compounder A. Schulman, also increased its earnings estimate for 2013.

Alcoa is licensing aluminum-bonding technology to surface treatment specialist Chemetall, a division of Rockwood Holdings. Alcoa says the technology enables adhesive bonding of aluminum for automotive applications and could lead to greater use of the lightweight metal.

Immune Design has picked Scynexis as its chemical development and current Good Manufacturing Practices production partner for the manufacture of glucopyranosyl lipid A. Immune Design is developing GLA as an adjuvant for prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.

NovAliX and Inventiva are joining to offer discovery services for drugs that target nuclear receptors in the human body. The French partners say drug companies can entrust them with an entire nuclear receptor program from target validation to Investigational New Drug Application filing.

Unigene Laboratories, a developer of peptide-based therapeutics, is cutting 40% of its workforce, or about 20 employees, as it restructures. Victory Park Capital Advisors has provided $750,000 to help the company operate, but Victory also has moved to divest Unigene’s drug delivery technology because the firm has defaulted on a $56 million loan.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ingevity enters battery market with Nexeon deal
Sanofi springs for Protein Sciences
Bind Therapeutics files for bankruptcy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE