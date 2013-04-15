Formulation Brings GSK To Singapore

GlaxoSmithKline has signed a five-year agreement with a government-sponsored research agency in Singapore to create new drug formulations for sale in emerging markets. The new formulations may involve combining several existing drugs in one pill, introducing new routes of delivery, or improving safety profiles. GSK’s partner in Singapore, the Institute of Chemical & Engineering Sciences, is a member of A*STAR, a Singapore government agency that promotes scientific development in the city-state.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter