GE Venture To Design Novel Vaccines Plant

A seven-month-old alliance between GE Healthcare and the biologics production specialist iBio has won a contract to design a plant-based vaccines facility in Brazil for the country’s Ministry of Health. iBio says its gene-expression technology causes nontransgenic plants to rapidly produce high levels of target proteins. The technique manufactures biologic drugs faster and less expensively than do cell-culture-based methods, the firm claims.
