Huntington’s Disease Links Roche And Isis

Roche and Isis Pharmaceuticals have formed an alliance to develop treatments for Huntington’s disease based on Isis’ antisense oligonucleotide technology. Roche will pay Isis $30 million up front and could make license and milestone payments of $362 million. The partners will initially focus on an Isis drug candidate that blocks production of all forms of the huntingtin protein, which is responsible for the disease. The candidate was discovered with assistance from CHDI Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to developing Huntington’s therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter