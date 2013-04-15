Lanxess Acquires Biocides Producer

Lanxess has agreed to acquire PCTS Specialty Chemicals, a Singaporean producer of biocides for water-based paints. Lanxess isn’t disclosing how much it paid for the firm. But it says PCTS employs 20 people, had sales of less than $13 million in 2012, and logs about 60% of its sales in China. PCTS will become part of the German company’s performance chemicals business. Lanxess already employs 380 people in Singapore.
