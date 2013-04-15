Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Mosh Pit Physics, Chemistry Of The Bar

by Lauren K. Wolf
April 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: St. Petersburg Times/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom
People particles: Model likens mosh pits to an ideal gas.
This a photo of fans swirling in a mosh pit.
Credit: St. Petersburg Times/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom
People particles: Model likens mosh pits to an ideal gas.

When Matthew Bierbaum stepped up to the front of a crowded ballroom at the American Physical Society national meeting last month, he didn’t begin his research presentation in a conventional way.

“Who here has been to a metal concert?” the graduate student asked. “Throw up some horns!” he egged on attendees to simultaneously extend their pinkies and index fingers as a sign of heavy-metal love.

Bierbaum was in Baltimore not to discuss musical resonances, but to share his findings about mosh pits—formations at punk and heavy-metal concerts in which dancers slam into one another for fun. Together with fellow grad student Jesse L. Silverberg and professors James P. Sethna and Itai Cohen at Cornell University, Bierbaum analyzed and modeled the collective motions of the slam dancers on myriad YouTube concert videos. A paper summarizing their results is available on the preprint site ArXiv (bit.ly/Y4xxpZ).

In a run-of-the-mill mosh pit, Bierbaum said, dancers collide with each other randomly and at a distribution of speeds that resembles particles in a two-dimensional gas. “How these supposedly intelligent beings behave like an ideal gas, I don’t know,” the physicist quipped.

Some moshers don’t move completely randomly, however. In circle pits, a subset of mosh pits, dancers collide in a vortexlike pattern. So Bierbaum and the other Cornell physicists described this behavior with a computer simulation based on flocking, a phenomenon that results when particles follow their neighbors.

Of the circle pits the team analyzed, 95% moved in a counterclockwise fashion, something Bierbaum tentatively attributes to humans’ dominant handedness.

After one audience member jokingly asked Bierbaum whether he was trying for an Ig Nobel Prize, the graduate student said, “We have this cool model, but there are serious implications.” The Cornell team hopes to use it to study how crowds move in emergency situations such as riots, he said.

“No funding from the government was used for this work,” he added. “We bought our own concert tickets.”

Another atypical research presentation took place last week at the American Chemical Society national meeting in New Orleans. During an Agricultural & Food Chemistry Division-sponsored symposium, “Chemistry of the Bar,” scientists talked about the chemicals responsible for the taste and smell of various cocktails.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Hurricane: New Orleans cocktail is full of tasty chemicals.
This is a photo of the signature rum-based drink of New Orleans, the hurricane.
Credit: Shutterstock
Hurricane: New Orleans cocktail is full of tasty chemicals.

New Orleans’ signature rum-based drink, the hurricane, got the analytical treatment from Neil C. Da Costa, a researcher for International Flavors & Fragrances, in New Jersey. “I’m not here to tell you how to make the ideal hurricane,” Da Costa said. “There are more than enough bars in New Orleans to do that.”

But the British scientist did report the results of his investigation into the cocktail’s main, traditional ingredients: light and dark rum, lime juice, and passion fruit juice.

Although both light and dark rum are used in the cocktail, the dark version, aged in charred oak barrels, has more flavor than the light version, Da Costa said. Accordingly, he added, the brownish rum also contains heavier chemical compounds, such as phenolics. Passion fruit is also key to a hurricane’s taste because it enhances the citrus notes in the drink with sulfur-containing molecules such as mercaptoesters.

Overall, though, bartenders might improve the Big Easy’s darling drink by taking some cues from flavor chemistry, Da Costa said. “If they reduced the amount of alcohol and sugar,” which mask subtle notes like passion fruit, “they’d probably get more flavor out of the drink.”

Bourbon Street establishments reduce the amount of alcohol in their wares? Newscripts thinks chances are slim.

Lauren Wolf wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemically clumsy AI and a fantastical catalyst killer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ways to add a splash of color to your summer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Structure refinement in fructo﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE