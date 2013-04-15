Nissan Boosts R&D In Japan

Nissan Chemical Industries will spend $34 million to build an advanced-materials research center in Funabashi, Japan, east of Tokyo. Nissan expects to complete the center in July 2014. The move is part of the company’s plan to boost its R&D capabilities by 2015. Nissan is also expanding and rebuilding its biological research center in Saitama prefecture, northwest of Tokyo. The renovated center will feature a new agricultural research unit to complement its pharmaceutical research unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter