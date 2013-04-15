Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Rapid Route To Pactamycin

Natural Products: Shortened synthesis could lead to drug candidates based on the compound

by Bethany Halford
April 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The potent natural product pactamycin has antitumor, antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti­protozoal properties. It could be a great drug if it weren’t also toxic to people. Now the compound has been prepared via a new route that slashes the number of reactions required to make the molecule by more than half (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1234756) and suggests a way to make analogs that overcome its toxicity.

Pactamycin was first isolated from the bacterium Streptomyces pactum in 1961. The compound’s power against cancer cells and dangerous bacteria comes from its ability to disrupt early steps in protein synthesis. Unfortunately, it does this in mammalian cells as well. Researchers have recently used biosynthetic means to prepare small amounts of pactamycin analogs that are less toxic to mammalian cells but capable of killing the protozoan parasites responsible for malaria and African sleeping sickness.

By spotting a hidden symmetrical structural element in pactamycin, Jeffrey S. Johnson, Justin T. Malinowski, and Robert J. Sharpe of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, were able to devise a short 15-step synthesis of the compound.

“If you squint really hard on the northeast corner of the molecule, you can see a potential simplification,” Johnson explains. “We decided to see if we could start with a simple symmetrical starting material, tack on some useful functionality, and then break its symmetry somehow.” This desymmetrization approach is not a new idea, Johnson points out, but he thinks that this pactamycin synthesis is one of the more ambitious applications of this strategy.

Stephen Hanessian, the University of Montreal chemist who was the first to prepare pactamycin via a 32-step synthesis in 2011, calls the work elegant. The new route, he says, “takes inspiration from key steps in an existing synthesis while adding efficiency, new methodology, and personal creativity.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alchivemycin A synthesized with help from enzymes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic Approach To (+)-Batzelladine B﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomimetic Route Delivers Epicolactone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE