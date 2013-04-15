… As Reddy’s Opens A New Jersey Lab

India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is relocating its North American headquarters within New Jersey from Bridgewater to Princeton, where it will also set up a 31,000-sq-ft R&D center. The headquarters will house up to 300 employees in the company’s generics, biologics, proprietary products, and pharmaceutical services and active ingredients businesses. The lab, being configured for product development and analytical needs, will employ 35 people. Dr. Reddy’s expects to make the move in late summer. The company also has R&D centers in India, England, and the Netherlands.
