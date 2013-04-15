Regeneron To Add Jobs In New York …

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is expanding its headquarters and labs in Mount Pleasant, N.Y., about 30 miles north of New York City. The company will spend $100 million to add two buildings with 300,000 sq ft of combined space. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in late 2015. In November 2012, Regeneron said it would invest about $70 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Rensselaer, N.Y. Over the past six years, the company has nearly tripled the size of its staff, and the latest expansions will add another 700 jobs.
