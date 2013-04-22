ACS Partners With South African Chemical Institute

During the ACS national meeting in New Orleans, ACS President Marinda Li Wu and James Darkwa, president of the South African Chemical Institute, signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a collaboration alliance between ACS and SACI.
In addition, Wu and Xi Zhang, vice president of the Chinese Chemical Society, signed a three-year extension of the MOU between the two societies. The alliance emphasizes the shared interest that each society has in engaging the U.S. and Chinese chemical communities in collaborations, research, education, and meetings.
ACS has similar three-year agreements with the German Chemical Society and the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies. Each of these alliances builds on existing relationships to help ensure that ACS addresses global challenges by working with its counterparts around the world.
